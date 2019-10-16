Vulnerability in artists is important

Being vulnerable can be scary. Sometimes it’s hard to even find the words to express how you’re feeling but there’s usually a song you can find to depict those emotions. Sometimes it might even feel like a song is explaining it better to you than you ever could.

Songs transport you and can make you feel better for those few minutes that they are playing. Knowing that another person has felt the same way you do is helpful to some because it helps put a description to those indescribable feelings.

You may even find yourself reflecting and learning about your own feelings through them.

The vulnerability that artists present in their art is a privilege we shouldn’t take for granted.

Ariana Grande’s latest album “thank u, next” is filled with songs about break-ups, unhealthy habits and her anxiety. Songs from the album are so personal to her that she cries while singing on tour. “Ghostin,” which is an emotional song about her own baggage and crying over someone else while in a relationship, isn’t even put on the setlist for fear of her breaking down and not finishing the show. It’s one of her best-selling albums for a reason — it’s her most vulnerable.

Artists who are vulnerable and share their anxiety, depression and dark times shed light on those issues for others especially those who are coming to terms with their struggles or can relate and seek comfort in music. Recently, I had the pleasure of seeing indie-pop singer Dodie in concert.

From start to finish, she was vulnerable with the audience. You could feel her emotions pouring out in that room and it was a special experience to be apart of. It’s a special experience to be allowed to enter someone’s personal space and hear their most personal thoughts and feelings.

We’ve all had dark times and we all struggle. Artists like Dodie can show us the light in those dark times. She performed “Secret for the Mad,” a song that tells you that one day your mind won’t feel so tangled and that the dark times will be in the past. It’s soothing to have those words told to you for as many times as you can play a song.

Another important song of hers performed was “6/10.” The whole point of the song is feeling like less than 10. During the show, fans tried to tell her otherwise when she humbly explained that the whole point of the song was that her brain simply rejects that idea. Dodie took that moment to tell everyone to remind the person next to them that they’re 10/10. Fans worship artists and forget to cherish the people in their lives. Artists have enough of an impact to remind people to love, which is always important.

I really appreciate the authenticity artists can give us. They can pour themselves into their music and we can then benefit from it. There is a sense of relatability and comfort there.

Dodie sings about her depression and anxiety, her heartaches, her triumphs and even her bisexuality. You realize the beauty of everything that she sings about. The things we sometimes can’t put into words, seem to pour out easily in songs. It’s intimate and feels like they’re singing right there with you and it feels empowering.

These emotional songs and vulnerability within artists help bring a piece of an artist into other people’s lives that you can feel connected with. Not only does this connect us with the artist as a person, it can also connect us to other people who are equally as inspired and feel the same things that the artist is singing about.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell