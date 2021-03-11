‘WandaVision’ finale polishes one of the best Marvel projects ever made

We made it to the end. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially finished its first series on Disney+, and there is a lot to unpack since the last time I had the chance to write about “WandaVision.” I now have no concerns moving forward, and I have full trust in whatever project Marvel decides to put out there. I know “Avengers: Endgame” was a perfect conclusion for most, and I also understand some people believe nothing will ever amount to what that film did, but “WandaVision” is certainly setting the pace for the new age of Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff is slowly becoming one of the most loved by fans, and this show only extends that love. Wanda was put on the back shelf in major ways during all of her cinematic appearances. I really appreciate Marvel giving its underdeveloped characters their own shows, and starting with Wanda is a perfect move in the grand scheme of things. Seeing her cope with the loss of Vision, played perfectly by Paul Bettany was shattering. I was one of the people who did not entirely care for Wanda or Vision before the show was released, and I think a lot of people who felt the same way are eating their words right now. The show dove headfirst into every type of iconic television show style, from “I Love Lucy” to “The Office” while also intertwining a story that was character-driven and not the typical Marvel movie formula.

Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris steal every scene they are in, and I hope that this is just the beginning for their characters in this giant world of heroes and villains. The show does a stellar job of pulling characters from other franchises and making them relevant for this story. Kat Dennings from “Thor” is back and while I was hesitant about her appearance at first, she slowly became one of the best characters the show had. It just goes to show that the right script can make the most out of any character. Another character who double-dipped in multiple franchises was Jimmy Woo played by Randall Park, who was one of the only good parts of the extremely boring “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Seeing the major pull of characters gives hardcore fans something to really enjoy, while not making it confusing for the more casual fans. As always the visual effects are stunning, and the wardrobe throughout the show deserves a gigantic chef’s kiss.

This is very new for us as fans and for Marvel who has never released a show like this before, so now it is very important to talk about my biggest problem with the show. An episode a week is a perfect way to digest the story 30 minutes at a time so you can really connect with the characters and the story more than a two-hour movie. However, this led fans to heavily theorize about what characters may cameo in the show, and when those characters were a no-show, a lot of people started discrediting the show entirely. I think it is unfair to critique a show simply because it did not have enough fan service. Shows like “The Mandalorian” have spoiled fans to a point of no return, and I hope fans don’t act like this for future projects. Appreciate what was given, and appreciate the work put into it.

When I take a step back and look at the MCU, I see a lot of great films. These are movies with characters people have grown attached to for the last ten years and it is truly great to see everyone connect over their favorite movies from the franchise. What separates “WandaVision” from everything else is the progression of the story doesn’t rely on action. In a lot of the Marvel movies, there comes a point where you want the exposition to stop and the punching to start, yet that thought never entered my mind in this show. When those action scenes in this show occurred I was actually kind of bummed there weren’t more of the character-driven scenes that perfectly progressed the story.

A show that is all about escaping reality is something that hits a little too close to home for me. Seeing Wanda deal with her troubles and overcome adversity helped give me that little push to be more positive too. At the end of the day, it is all fiction and some may never take the Marvel world seriously, but escaping the real world week by week to watch this show was an absolute blast. “WandaVision” just opened the door for so many possibilities, and no matter what must-see movie comes out ten years from now, I will always appreciate this show for being a perfect foundation.

Final Rating: 4.75/5

