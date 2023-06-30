Watching horror movies can decrease longterm stress levels

Gore and psychological horror may seem distressing on the surface, but a steady stream of scary movies could make you a more relaxed person. While watching scary movies, we practice the art of emotional regulation. New research published by the National Library of Medicine shows that engaging with scary movies allows us to engage in high-arousal situations with unanimous control – allowing us to practice regulating our emotions while anticipating intense feelings.

A study by the Department of Comparative Human Development and Institute for Mind and Biology concluded that many people who had engaged with this genre of movies to a significant frequency and those who exhibited morbid curiosity, or an interest in horror, were more resilient and experienced fewer day-to-day disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with a positive resilience measurement could focus on optimistic outlooks of the pandemic. In comparison, those with negative resilience showed significant difficulty in responding to daily activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as loss of sleep, heightened anxiety or depression and significant frustration.

While the pandemic created an incredibly unprecedented and anxiety-inducing situation for many to face, some reacted with more interest than fear to the pandemic, according to the National Library of Medicine study. Stress levels in the United States are at an all-time high following the COVID-19 pandemic. Watching scary movies may be a tool that can allow us to better emotionally regulate our everyday lives.

When we watch scary movies, we often have to anticipate what will happen next to tame our reactions. We put ourselves into high-arousal situations where we must plan for what’s to come as a way to control our reactions to the film. We are training ourselves to react to danger, fear and anxiety. Identifying that the threat is not real is a crucial aspect of allotting ourselves control in these situations. When we actively engage in these situations, we call on the parasympathetic nervous system, the calming system, to help regulate our emotions.

When we engage in a simulated danger such as watching a film, we rely on ourselves to control our perception of the situation. The reality becomes something that will happen to the character, not ourselves. Similarly, we can close our eyes during scenes that are too much, or we can always turn the movie off. Most importantly, the film will always come to an end on its own. Engagement in these scenarios creates a sense of danger with a safety net of control. Upon successful emotional regulation, our parasympathetic nervous system releases feel-good hormones that remind us that we are no longer in danger or simply never were. In a study published by the American Psychological Association, researchers compared this euphoric dopamine release to what many people experience as a “runner high.”

While there is quality research to argue the positive aspects of engaging with scary films, many people may still argue this as useless because it cannot be applied outside of controlled situations. This is not an ignorant argument — The research has noted that control is one of the most important aspects of enjoying the effects of horror films, so it is reasonable to assume a lack of control may warrant a more disordered response. However, the research published by the American Psychological Association found a positive correlation which concluded that many people actually seek, consciously or subconsciously, a horror that is more plausible to their lives. This means that people seek out situations they believe are more applicable to their everyday lives. Ultimately, we practice engaging with frightening scenarios that our brains perceive as more plausible in our lives – essentially preparing ourselves for situations that evoke similar emotions in a less controlled sphere or real life.

Simulated danger, regardless of the genre or plausibility, compels us to reexamine our reactions and anticipate any emotional response ahead of time. This practice of emotional regulation is not only essential to relieve stress in the short-term after engaging with an enjoyable film. There are long-term benefits and improvements to our emotional regulation skills the more often we engage with simulated danger. Scary movies allow us a safe place to engage in frightening situations with absolute control. In these situations, we push boundaries of anticipated stress without having to reap real-world consequences – ultimately better preparing us for stressful and intense situations impacting our everyday lives. Next time you need to unwind, consider watching a scary movie.

Featured Illustration by Makayla Sanchez