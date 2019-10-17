Water supply contaminated at Mean Green Village

Residents of Victory Hall are encouraged not to consume water from the dormitory after the UNT Facilities department reported contaminated water around the Mean Green Village athletic complex Thursday evening.

The source of the contamination is unknown at this time, UNT Senior Communications Specialist Kris Muller said, but the water is unsafe to consume according City of Denton standards. UNT Facilities said students at Victory may still shower or use toilets, but Champs Cafeteria will remain closed as of now.

This article is developing and will be updated with more information when available.

Featured Image: File