We can’t let Republican politicians abdicate responsibility for Trump

After the now infamous siege on the United States capitol by a horde of Trump supporters, it would appear that Republican politicians are finally opening up to the idea of holding him accountable for his rhetoric. This is not what is happening. The politicians who provided Trump with the platform that he has are now attempting to jump ship because they do not want to go down with it. They are trying to abdicate responsibility, and we can’t let them.

We cannot let them do this because they are the reason this happened in the first place, and they have been enabling and abetting him every step of the way. This is why I also take issue with Republicans who lament the state of their party as it is now, as though it hadn’t already been pushing for sexist, racist and homophobic policies since the 1960s, as though Reagan didn’t commit negligent genocide against the LGBTQ community by withholding resources from medical experts during the AIDs crisis. Let us not forget that George W. Bush was an Islamaphobic war criminal who capitalized on one of the greatest tragedies our country had ever seen.

Every move the Republican party has made in the last fifty years or so has been leading up to this. What outcome did anyone expect from humoring a party that operates solely on the basis of taking rights away from others?

In the case of Republican politicians, the answer is Trump, and the last four years under him. They knew exactly what they were doing when they rallied behind him, because this is what they had been working toward all along. And just as they conveniently waived all their prior misgivings about him after he became the Republican nominee of the 2016 election, they are now pretending that they didn’t fuel the fire of his every incendiary action right up until they realized doing so might actually come with the caveat of consequences.

“We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” insisted former U.S. special envoy Mick Mulvaney upon his resignation the day following the siege, though Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley were reportedly alleging the 2020 election was rigged a mere hour before the insurrection. Republicans had no qualms about contesting the election results prior to the capitol siege, and it’s not so much that the incident was a wake up call as it was a bad look for all of them. They are tucking tail, lest the public wise up to the fact that Trump is not their leader but their figurehead, and now, their fall guy.

Trump would not have ever held office if it were not for the rabidity of his supporters and accomplices. If we only hold one man accountable for the actions of many, we pave the way for history to repeat itself. Republicans need to know that they cannot get away with signing off on fascism without facing legal ramifications and public ostracization.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles