North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

We need to actively condemn crimes against Asian Americans

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

We need to actively condemn crimes against Asian Americans

We need to actively condemn crimes against Asian Americans
March 18
10:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
18th, March 2021

18th, March 2021

Over the course of the pandemic, hate crimes as a whole have risen, and hate crimes aimed towards Asian Americans have increased by approximately 150 percent, according to a research study done by Cal State Bernadino.

Large cities such as Los Angeles and New York have seen an increase in racially motivated attacks against elderly Asian Americans, specifically in their respective Chinatowns. While the recent attacks are seeing coverage beyond social media, hate crimes against Asian Americans have yet to be acknowledged on a federal level. Denouncing xenophobic language is not enough and racism has to be actively condemned.

The rise in attacks can be attributed to the pandemic and its origination in Wuhan, China. Then former President Donald Trump called the COVID-19 virus the “Wuhan virus” or the “Kung flu.” A survey done by the Pew Institute reported that negative views of China have hit an all-time high for the first time in 20 years.

Many of the victims of these attacks have been elderly. Some of the recently reported attacks include an 84-year-old Thai immigrant who died after being shoved to the ground, an 89-year-old Chinese woman who was slapped and set on fire by two people in Brooklyn and an 83-year-old woman robbed on the subway as she was going home. Many of the crimes against the elderly have consisted of assault and robbery.

Stop AAPI Hate, a social organization that tracks incidents of discrimination or hate towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, has received 126 reports of incidents involving people over the age of 60 accounting for approximately seven percent of all racially charged attacks. Between the months of March and December 2020, ‘Stop AAPI’ had received 2,808 reports of incidents of racism and discrimination across the country.

On Mar. 11, President Joe Biden condemned the attacks in his first national address stating. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, are on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still — still are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” he said. “It’s wrong, it’s un-American, and it must stop.”

In January, Biden signed an executive action banning federal employees from using “inflammatory or xenophobic” language. However, Asian American representatives and leaders have called for a more urgent response to the attacks.

The social media movement called #StopAsianHate has circulated the internet and served as a call to action among Asian artists and activists. Actor Daniel Dae Kim offered a 25 thousand dollar reward for information regarding an assault of a 91-year-old man in Oakland’s Chinatown.

It is important that lawmakers and national media acknowledge what is happening in the U.S. and pass the appropriate legislation that ensures the safety of Asian Americans. We live in a time where people are actively committing to becoming anti-racist. Age old traditions and institutions are being challenged and it is important that Asian Americans are included in that narrative as well.

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell

Tags
#StopAsianHateAsian AmericanBidenCoronavirusCOVID19hate crimeopinionpandemictrump
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Meghana Vadlamani

Meghana Vadlamani

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: The show must go on: Tejas Storytelling Association virtually held its annual storytelling festival📝 @p_daijah https://t.co/78h2BnFj8Y

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ slices and thrills with vivid grace📝 @tarpwill https://t.co/kj1mYMHPWp

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
COLUMN: Men’s basketball will be this year’s March Madness Cinderella📝 @MiloMihaltses 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/xsGKzzRUkS

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: New Blood: Freshmen trio plays early role for men’s basketball📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 & @zachdelbello https://t.co/MC0GvxiMNL

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Center opens to provide resources for first-generation students📝 @hedijaaa 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/PofpaskAQD

- 2 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram