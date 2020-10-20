What is appropriate to do during a pandemic?

It has been brought to my attention that just because we are back on campus, there is suddenly an invitation to act like there is no sign of a pandemic anywhere. People going to the gym is something I have been seeing a lot of, and I think that a lot of people are ignorantly going about their day, with no regard for the people around them. There are so many alternatives, and there are so many other ways to live an actual life without endangering other people.

Believe it or not, going to the gym is something that you should not be doing. It would be one thing if the gym down your street was the only place you could work out, but let us be honest for a second, you can get the same workout while running outside and doing bodyweight workouts. If you honestly think the people working in those gyms are keeping every square inch of it clean, for you and the hundreds of other people who are going to use the machine before and after you, you are sorely mistaken.

I may seem a bit angered, but at the same time, I feel I have a right to be. I feel like a little goes a long way, and if you are someone who can’t wear a mask while you are walking in the town, you clearly don’t care for the safety of anyone. I think restaurants are one of those things that are hit or miss. Everyone wants to support their favorite local restaurants, and there are a handful of ways to do that without being ignorant. You could order take out, or have it delivered via one of the many food delivery services. I think eating out is okay, but you have to also consider the people around you. If the place is being kept clean, and people are keeping their distance, I think there should be no problem with sitting down and enjoying a meal. If you are a little more on the cautious side or too ignorant to put anyone before yourself, perhaps the alternative is a path more suitable.

Lastly, and it is surprising I even have to say this, a college party is the last thing anyone needs right now. I have seen way too many videos on social media of people partying like there are would be no repercussions. It is so frustrating to try with all your might to keep things as clean and safe as possible, only to have some tailgate or house party ruin it all. Opening the campus for this semester was a huge risk, and the people who are partying and having the time of their lives are trying their hardest to ruin the rest of ours.

At the end of the day, just be safe. Wear your mask and wash your hands. It is not a hard thing to do. I think a lot of people are just trying to forget the pandemic, so they can carry on with their party-centric lives, but you have to stop and put others before yourself. Even if it is the only time you have ever done it in your life, just please try and be more selfless.

Featured Illustration by Durga Bhavana