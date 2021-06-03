What makes a streaming service worth it

With movie theaters coming back into our lives, I would like to personally thank streaming services for keeping us thoroughly entertained through this terrible year. That being said, everyone has a streaming service of their own, and I am going to make it my job to tell you which ones are actually worth it.

I am not looking at price, I am solely looking at the content within the service. Some streaming services are showing their films exclusively on their platforms, and excluding the moviegoing experience. If you are a college student, you probably don’t have the money to keep up with every single streaming service out there. So allow me, a self-proclaimed qualified streaming service expert, to tell you what is worth your time and what isn’t if you are itching for entertainment on a budget.

Netflix is the grandparent of streaming, and the roads have been paved by their brilliance over the last decade. Even with that, I do not like Netflix. Every once in a while they release a show that sticks and people can hop on board with. “Stranger Things” is arguably the biggest show in the world, yet I still feel like they go for a “quantity over quality” approach. Most of the Netflix originals are extremely flat and boring, with a diamond in the rough every now and then. If it comes down to and I am trimming some of those streaming services off my list, Netflix may have to go. I know it seems so wrong, but with the quality of some of the other services, it is easily justifiable.

Disney+ has taken the world by storm and rightfully so. You can watch pretty much every Marvel and Star Wars piece of content that exists, along with exclusive shows releasing on a weekly basis. Disney is the biggest corporation in the world, and as much as it pains me to say it, this streaming service is a direct reason why. They know what their fans want and that is so important. If they are releasing shows with cinematic qualities, there is no doubt they are putting a lot into their platform. I know it is Disney, so they are at a financial advantage above everyone else, but you can’t argue with the quality of content being put out. If you love anything Disney owns, from Marvel to Pixar, it is a must-have.

HBO Max is my absolute favorite streaming service ever. There is content in this platform that would take years to get through. If you are a DC fan, consider yourself busy for the rest of your life. HBO Max is like the perfect combination of Netflix and Disney+. There is so much content here yet still at such a high quality. There are so many shows and movies to choose from, and there have been so many times where I have audibly gone, “Oh my god, HBO Max has that?”. I have nothing but positive things to say about HBO Max, and when times were rough, it was the closest thing we had to the movie theater.

Those are the big three. I know I left some out, but for good reason. There are rarely any streaming services that are genuinely worth it unless it has a bunch of content from a certain franchise you love. Obviously, all of these streaming services can be very specific. You may not be interested in what I am interested in and that is okay.

The good news is there are literally thousands of streaming services out there now, and it is all up to you to decide which ones are worth it. I was just breaking down what I thought of the heavy hitters in the streaming service industry. I wish “free trials” were a bit more accessible for people that really want to see what each streaming service has specifically for them, but at the end of the day, I guess we will have to rely on college students writing opinion pieces about which streaming services are worth it or not.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas