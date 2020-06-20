What the Desi Banks and B. Simone controversy can tell us about cancel culture

Immediately following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the country went into an uproar. The topic of Black Lives Matter and police brutality became a hot topic everywhere, and social media was no exception. People were sharing their thoughts and trying to express their feelings on the matter, but it should come as no surprise that some people were attacked for it.

Cancel culture against influencers and celebrities is something seen far too often on social media these days. It can become toxic and unnecessary, especially during times of high emotion and pain like with the death of George Floyd. Yet that did not stop people from attempting to use this tactic on social media influencers Desi Banks and B. Simone.

Desi Banks and B. Simone, popular online comedians, were the recipients of major social media backlash after the pair spoke out about their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests.

On May 29, Bank’s tweeted out, “If you want change in America register to vote.” The tweet rubbed many users the wrong way as it came across as shallow, ignorant and not at all appropriate to say given the current circumstances.

After the mass amounts of criticism regarding his tweet, Banks responded with a video on his social media accounts to explain how he believed that there’s more that can be done. In the video, he explains that since we have the world’s attention now, “What is it that we can do to come together to be able to help the community out in a better way?”

A similar situation to Banks can be seen with B. Simone. Simone spoke out about how she believed that rioting was not the best way to handle the anger felt after the death of George Floyd and that people should not be complaining about how others decide to support the cause. “I’m God-fearing I have to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do! I am angry but I am also trying to be Godly,” Simone said in a tweet.

Many users in response pointed out the hypocrisy of Simone’s thoughts on the rioting versus the actions of the actual Jesus Christ, who turned over tables and rebuked what would be considered the capitalists of his day and kicked them out the churchyard. While her tweet held some validity, alluding to stereotypes of angry Black women came across as poor to many.

In response to her criticism, Simone posted a photo on Instagram with a caption where she apologized and explained what she meant by the tweet. It was not that she was telling people not to be angry, she was angry herself and in her post she stated that “What we do with that anger is what makes the difference. I don’t want you to think I’m not gonna be on the front line and I’m just gonna sit in the house and pray all day! We need both!”

The takeaway from these situations is that people are quick to judge, even more so on social media with public figures. It’s as if no one wants to take the time to try to understand another person’s point of view or even educate them if they are ignorant. No one is perfect and trying to “cancel” Banks and Simone for their opinions during such a difficult time like this is wrong.

There can be many routes leading to a single destination and it isn’t always necessary to bash someone for how they choose to get there because it’s not the way you would go.

