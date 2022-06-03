What The Femme!? Podcast commemorates 4 years with FemmeFest

Join Denton-based What The Femme!? Podcast and friends this weekend at the first FemmeFest fundraiser. The three-day event will be held in celebration of four years of the podcast, hosted by Marie de Menthe and Birdie Holly, from Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4.

FemmeFest will be held at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios at 411 E. Sycamore St.

Each night features a variety of queer and femme-identifying performers, including drag artist Body X Blunts, burlesque artist Honey Sabina and classic rock band LoveSick Mary. Other attractions include a DJ dance party, improv show and a WTFemme!? Podcast live show. A series of workshops will also be provided on Saturday across multiple event stages.

Proceeds from the festival support the R4K Fund, which provides qualifying individuals with free therapy services, and the Denton Bail Fund, a volunteer collective that offers support to those across Denton County who cannot afford to pay their bail.

Some of FemmeFest’s featured sponsors include Susie’s Snack Shop, Mash-Up Market and Recycled Books.

Single-day tickets start at $15 and weekend passes at $25. Saturday workshop passes are also available for $10. For more information about online ticket purchases and evening lineups visit wtfemmepodcast.com/femmefest.

Courtesy What The Femme!?