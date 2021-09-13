‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season three premiere extends the greatest show ever made

Television shows have always been one of the best ways to consume media. A couple of months ago, I stumbled across “What We Do in the Shadows.” At the time there were only two seasons out, and before I knew it, I had watched both of them in less than 24 hours. It was some of the best television I had ever seen, and when I found out season three was coming out this year, I immediately started counting down the days. With the first two episodes now out on Hulu, there is a lot to love, and nothing to hate. The show is perfect and has everything I want in a mockumentary involving vampires. Sure, there aren’t a lot of mockumentaries involving vampires out there, but even if there were, nothing would come close to “What We Do in the Shadows.”

We all love a good cast, but the cast in this show has got to be one of the best ever assembled. Kayvan Novak plays Nandor, who is my personal favorite, and one of the funniest characters ever written. Matt Berry is the sophisticated Laszlo Cravensworth, whose dry sense of humor makes for some of the best line deliveries throughout the show. Natasia Demetriou portrays the lovely Nadja. I have noticed the show is always at its peak when she is the focus. Anything she does in the show is gold, and from what we have seen so far, the trend should hold steady through season three. Harvey Guillén gives us Guillermo de la Cruz. Guillermo is the main character, and you could not predict where his story goes if your life depended on it. It makes for some of the best storytelling, not just within the show but in series across the board. He is the only non-vampire member of the cast, so seeing this world through his eyes makes for some great moments. Last is Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson. Colin is not a typical vampire. He is considered an “energy vampire,” so instead of using blood as his main source of nutrition, he drains people of their energy with useless facts and dad jokes.

Having a show with five main characters seems like a lot, especially when each episode only clocks in at about 20 minutes, but it manages to work perfectly. It is such an easy show to watch, and the humor seems to always hit for me. Obviously, comedy is one of those things many either hate or love, so a show like this is either going to stick the landing perfectly or miss the mark entirely. There is something so simple about taking something as horrifying as vampires and making them extremely human. They have been alive for hundreds of years, and watching them adapt to the modern world makes segments of the show pretty much write themselves. If you love shows structured like “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation” this show has a lot of the same elements. I have yet to watch a bad episode, and I genuinely have no critiques of the show. It is hard to call anything perfect, but this show gets pretty close to it.

It is getting close to Halloween, and if you want a fun show with a spooky aesthetic then look no further. I could not recommend this show enough, which is not an exaggeration because I have recommended this show to every single person I know. You can find “What We Do in the Shadows” on Hulu, where the show follows a weekly release schedule, so you can catch up on the show as it comes out. I plan on writing a full season three review when the show wraps up at the end of October, but so far it seems the show’s quality will not be dropping any time soon. It is my favorite show of all time, and I can’t wait to see what season three of “What We Do in the Shadows” has in store for its fans.

Final rating: 5/5

Image source FX