‘What We Do in the Shadows’ vamps up season 4 with a fang

If any show is incapable of having an expiration date, it is “What We Do in the Shadows.” What started off as a spin-off of Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 film has quickly become of the greatest shows ever made. After three seasons of perfect television, season four has some big coffins to fill.

It may be early in the fourth season, but it is clear there is no drop in quality coming any time soon. There are even more antics ahead with promises of a vampiric nightclub coming this season. There is no better time to be a sucker for bloodsuckers than now.

After being separated for far too long, everyone’s favorite group of vampires is reunited. Everyone has different goals and desires. Nadja wants to start a vampiric nightclub, Nandor craves love and Lazlo strives to care for a baby version of Colin Robinson. Guillermo remains the voice of reason among the group and yearns to care for himself instead of his undead housemates.

This cast makes it effortless to fall in love with the show and its characters. Just like in the last three seasons, it is impossible to appoint a favorite character.

Kayvan Novak’s portrayal of Nandor has gifted viewers the ultimate himbo. Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou have impenetrable chemistry as Lazlo and Nadja. They have set a new standard of what on-screen love should look like, and it will be a long time before anything tops it.

Harvey Guillén’s role as Guillermo has grown so much since season one. He is the only human in the group and his part in the show is crucial. He is the vessel for audiences to see into the show’s world and he does a perfect job doing so.

Guillermo is a brilliant character, so the audience is always pulling for him to get a win. When he gets a victory in the show, no matter the size, it is always surprisingly emotional. Guillermo has morphed into the ultimate caretaker, giving Stranger Things Steve Harrington a run for his money.

4 seasons of television require something fresh and new with every entry. While the full plans of the season aren’t mapped out yet, the possibilities are endless. Now that we’ve spent so much time falling in love with these characters, perhaps the show will tap into more emotional elements. From the two episodes released so far, there has been a hovering love theme with the potential for some characters to partner up.

While the mockumentary style did not originate from “What We Do in the Shadows,” it certainly does it the best. Some of the funniest jokes in the show involve the people behind the camera. A mockumentary about vampires is so absurd, which is why this show is so perfect.

You can tell those making the show know how wacky their audience is. Since the showrunners have spent four seasons making this show, they are way more comfortable when it comes to taking insane risks and campy turns. The aesthetic of this show is unmatched.

“What We Do in the Shadows” is still deep-rooted in horror, which is why many people overlook the show. It puts on a grand display of practical effects, with plenty of blood, but is also genuinely funny. The dark and dry humor makes the show a little specific for general audiences.

The show’s charm comes from how niche it is. Stumbling upon this show for the first time and realizing how it feels specifically made for its targeted audience is a sentiment shared among most fans. This show handles representation with care and excellence which allows the viewers to feel comforted.

With eight episodes left, there is still a long journey ahead. The good news is, season five and six have already been confirmed. Everyone from the makers to the audience has full confidence in this show and fans can only hope it lasts as long as vampires do.

Season four of “What We Do in the Shadows” adds to the momentum of an already perfect show. Fans of horror, fans of good television in general, should fly to the nearest screen and sink their teeth into one of the best shows ever.

Jaden’s Rating: 5/5