‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ star to perform in Lewisville Saturday

On Saturday, Brad Sherwood, star of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will be taking the stage at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater in Lewisville at 8 p.m.

In the show, Sherwood plans to use his improvisation techniques in comedy to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

“Patrons should be prepared for side-splitting laughter as this improv mastermind conjures original scenes and songs based on audience suggestions,” Sherwood’s team said in a press release.

Sherwood may allow for audience participation so attendees can feel more involved in the show.

“It’s even possible that some of the crowd may get to join in on the action,” Sherwood’s team said. “This hilarious comedic high wire act is just like a live version of ‘Whose Line!’”

Audience members can expect to be entertained, as Sherwood has decades of comedy experience under his belt. Born in Chicago and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sherwood has lived in multiple regions of the United States.

Although this is a solo performance, Sherwood frequently performs a two-man show with Colin Mochrie, a fellow comedian from “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”.

Throughout his career as a comedian and performer, Sherwood has performed on all seven seasons of the American version of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and appeared on three episodes of the British version. He has also been featured on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Drew Carey Show” and was a frequent panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” “To Tell the Truth,” “Jury Duty” and “Hollywood Squares.”

Doors for the show will open at 7:30 p.m., and the box office and bar will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from MCLGrand.tix.com or by calling 972.219.8446. Tickets cost $40 for reserved table seating, $30 for tier one seats and $20 for tier two seats. Residents of Lewisville can also purchase tickets for $15 with proof of residency.

