Why we shouldn’t dismiss the benefits of trigger warnings

Every couple of months, conversations are rehashed on Twitter. There’s never any catharsis or conclusion. We all find ourselves just screaming into the void, begging to be heard.

A conversation that I constantly see discussed over and over again is the concept and implementation of trigger warnings. For years, people have continuously said that trigger warnings don’t occur in real life, as if making this slight accommodation to our everyday routine would be the end of life and liberty as we know it. Those who require them are regarded as snowflakes — fragile and weak.

This hesitance seems to suggest a disconnect to not only how we view people who need these accommodations but mental health in general. The facts are that warnings are placed everywhere, all the time for human safety, and while most of the warnings are meant to protect our physical bodies, we must also remember that our brain is subject to harm.

I liken content and it’s trigger warnings to allergy notices in food: as a person who cooks, it is your responsibility to inform people of what they are consuming if you know it can be hazardous.

I think this approach should be reflected in the media as well. Despite its adult rating, the HBO series “Euphoria” informs viewers of possible triggers and the content that they will be exposed to before the showing. This allows viewers to reflect if they can watch the episode or engage with it at this point.

Additionally, the decision not to include them is inherently ableist. Many might say it is the responsibility of the individual to heal and cope with their problems in this relentless world. To that, I say: how can we ever promote healing if there is no safe space?

Would you suggest a person in a leg cast go for a run the day after breaking their leg? It is abundantly clear the pushback against trigger warnings comes from people who negate the complexities of mental health.

As far as we’ve come to understand it, we still have further to go. We still must learn how to treat those who struggle with respect and understanding. As education continues to develop, we might find other alternative ways to accommodate those around us, but for now, we can always be courteous and careful with the media we display.

Numerous studies have shown conflicted reactions to the implementation of trigger warnings, some pointing to the positives while others point out the least favorable outcomes. Most notably, a study conducted by the University of Michigan found that these warnings have a minimal effect on those who believe in them. They’re still relatively new in our culture and might take time to fully understand their effects.

If opportunities to exit were implemented, many chose to forge on. Showing them that the option to engage or disengage might be another piece of the puzzle. Beyond that, choosing the right course of action is also imperative to protect your mental health.

The reasons for many choosing to forge on are not clear. It could be stigmatizing if they leave or are just interested in the material. However, the study showed they were more likely to feel negative emotions after continuing.

The answers aren’t clear-cut, but by de-stigmatizing those who want and need trigger warnings, we can better understand ourselves and move toward a healing future.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas