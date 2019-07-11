Willis Library undergoing renovations through next year

UNT’s Willis Library will be undergoing two major renovation projects beginning in the summer semester that will continue into the next year.

One of these projects will be to renovate the first floor of Willis to create more student spaces and access to natural lighting and provide easier access to services.

“We are renovating the ground floor of the library, the first floor, with the idea that we want it to be more open and user-friendly,” said Diane Bruxvoort, dean of libraries. “We are going to be taking down some walls in the late summer and some more in the early fall so that the whole floor will be very open. You’ll be able to walk in the door and see all the way through the windows out in the back.”

The other project, known as the MEP Project, will improve the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems throughout the building.

“Work will be done on each of the floors throughout the MEP project a floor at a time,” said Mary Ann Venner, associate dean for public services. “There will be opportunities to use other floor spaces in the building when particular floors, or parts of floors, are being worked on.”

Both projects are estimated to be completed in 10 to 14 months and during this time, the library will be closed overnight for construction workers to operate.

“You will see hanging walls of black sheets, you will see bare concrete walls, you’ll hear some noise once in a while, but it’s all for the betterment of the building,” Bruxvoort said. “We will just keep things moving as quickly as we can.”

“We’re getting as much done over the summer as we can,” Bruxvoort said. “But it’s one of those projects that’s progressive. It will be inconvenient, but we will have a better building by the time we come out of it.”

Students who come to the library to study are currently impacted by minor disturbances.

“So far I’ve not had any complaints,” Bruxvoort said. “We’ve had a couple of people upset because we are not open overnight during the summer and I understand that, it is a good time for people to study. We’re referring people over to the Union for people who need overnight study time. It’s just such an opportunity when this is our quietest time to get some work done.”

Since the Willis renovations recently started, the library staff is doing what they can to get the word out.

“We are in the very early stages of these projects,” Venner said. “We’ve recently created a webpage on our library website, Updates on the Upgrades, that provides updates that are taking places and will continue into 2020. [We] will continue to provide updates about the project through the Updates on the Upgrades page and also through our UNT Libraries social media avenues.”

Featured Image: Two construction workers walk past the UNT Willis Library on July 8, 2019. Willis will be undergoing renovations throughout the summer and into next year. Photo by Sophie Moncaleano