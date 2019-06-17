North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Women face disproportionate criticism in cheating scandals

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Women face disproportionate criticism in cheating scandals

Women face disproportionate criticism in cheating scandals
June 17
15:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” approaching, mainly tackling the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, I’ve been reminded of an issue that I can’t ignore. When the news broke that Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian, a lot of people said they were not shocked because he had cheated before. They called Kardashian stupid for ever trusting him and taking him back after his first scandal. They called Jordyn Woods a “home wrecker” and essentially dragged her name through the mud before listening to her side of the story. Why is it that if a man cheats, he is more easily forgiven and his reputation just remains as a ‘player’, but if a woman cheats or is caught being with a cheater, she is looked down upon and even bullied?

It seems that people have this mentality of allowing men to make mistakes and not face more serious repercussions. Typically, they say that “men will be men” and that women should have known better than to trust a cheater. It’s unfair to put the blame on women for choosing to trust someone, when they’re usually not the ones doing the cheating. Giving people second chances and the benefit of the doubt is not a bad thing. Men choosing to take that chance and cheating again is the bad thing. 

In a case like this one, Thompson also has faults that lead to this cheating scandal. In the Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods explains the part she played without ever putting blame on Thompson. She said she understood that some of her actions led to a night she regrets, but why is it that Woods has to live her life jumping through hoops explaining her side of the story in order to try to regain respect from people? Kardashian had already forgiven Thompson for his past transgressions, but she still told Woods that she was the reason for her family breaking up.

People on social media want to put blame on women for everything that happens within an affair. They may say that the woman initiated the meeting or the rendezvous, but neglect to recognize that it takes two to tango. When men initiate the affair, the blame is still placed on the women involved in the scandal, regardless of the man’s past.

Double standards like this are unfortunately becoming a norm within our society. On a day-to-day basis, the people on social media focus on the wrong parts of the story, showing cultural bias against women. The coverage of affairs, and reactions to that coverage, unfairly paint  women as the people to blame, and the coverage reinforces that as long as the men apologize, everything is fixed. Double standards like this should not be overlooked. What precedent are we setting when we allow ourselves to put the fault on one person when multiple parties are at fault in these situation? That precedent is harmful and needs to change before we can progress as a society. 

Featured Illustrated: Austin Banzon

Tags
Biascheatingcultural biasKhloe Kardashianmediascandalsocial media
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Megan Hernandez

Megan Hernandez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @rohmyboat: If u love to write about arts, entertainment, Denton culture and more @ntdaily is still looking for new Arts & Life writers…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Texas Legislature awarded the University of North Texas’s 3D printing and manufacturing center with an addition… https://t.co/vOFksdvKhe

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: People on social media want to put blame on women for everything that happens within an affair. They may s… https://t.co/1Nyu6euTpT

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Check out our new article on Jupiter House!https://t.co/R5ULBpDyuX

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Letter from our new editor on what NT Daily's plans are for the summer.https://t.co/xMRYinEuOV

- 3 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.