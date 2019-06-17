Women face disproportionate criticism in cheating scandals

With the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” approaching, mainly tackling the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, I’ve been reminded of an issue that I can’t ignore. When the news broke that Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian, a lot of people said they were not shocked because he had cheated before. They called Kardashian stupid for ever trusting him and taking him back after his first scandal. They called Jordyn Woods a “home wrecker” and essentially dragged her name through the mud before listening to her side of the story. Why is it that if a man cheats, he is more easily forgiven and his reputation just remains as a ‘player’, but if a woman cheats or is caught being with a cheater, she is looked down upon and even bullied?

It seems that people have this mentality of allowing men to make mistakes and not face more serious repercussions. Typically, they say that “men will be men” and that women should have known better than to trust a cheater. It’s unfair to put the blame on women for choosing to trust someone, when they’re usually not the ones doing the cheating. Giving people second chances and the benefit of the doubt is not a bad thing. Men choosing to take that chance and cheating again is the bad thing.

In a case like this one, Thompson also has faults that lead to this cheating scandal. In the Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods explains the part she played without ever putting blame on Thompson. She said she understood that some of her actions led to a night she regrets, but why is it that Woods has to live her life jumping through hoops explaining her side of the story in order to try to regain respect from people? Kardashian had already forgiven Thompson for his past transgressions, but she still told Woods that she was the reason for her family breaking up.

People on social media want to put blame on women for everything that happens within an affair. They may say that the woman initiated the meeting or the rendezvous, but neglect to recognize that it takes two to tango. When men initiate the affair, the blame is still placed on the women involved in the scandal, regardless of the man’s past.

Double standards like this are unfortunately becoming a norm within our society. On a day-to-day basis, the people on social media focus on the wrong parts of the story, showing cultural bias against women. The coverage of affairs, and reactions to that coverage, unfairly paint women as the people to blame, and the coverage reinforces that as long as the men apologize, everything is fixed. Double standards like this should not be overlooked. What precedent are we setting when we allow ourselves to put the fault on one person when multiple parties are at fault in these situation? That precedent is harmful and needs to change before we can progress as a society.

Featured Illustrated: Austin Banzon