Women in America should disappear for a day

Imagine what would happen to the world if women suddenly vanished. Humans would become an endangered species with no way to reproduce. You wouldn’t have a mother, sister, aunt, wife or the choice to have children.

Nurses would vanish from hospitals leaving patients without constant care. Male doctors would be overwhelmed with patients that their colleagues cared for. The military would experience a shortage of soldiers ready and willing to serve their country. Economically, the United States would experience a major drop in consumer spending and lose significant taxpayer money.

Men and women are both vital to the survival of humanity, but men have failed to treat women as equals. It is time for men in America to experience life without women for at least 24 hours.

The women of Mexico held a protest against femicide in March where they didn’t show up to school or work and did not participate in their common, daily activities. They removed themselves from society and showed men what it’s like to live without them.

In Mexico, women are experiencing harsh violence and much worse problems than American women face. They have the courage to stand up to their abusers who don’t value their lives. We need to have the same courage to stand with them and defend our rights as well.

American women are still experiencing many equality issues. For example, women aren’t paid as much as men for doing the same jobs but are expected to pay more for products only we use.

There is an inherent economic burden for women that men won’t ever experience. Products created for female consumers cost an average of 7 percent more, according to a study conducted by The New York City Office of Consumer Affairs.

Career fields that are dominated by women are still plagued by the wage gap, too. The field of nursing is predominantly female, yet male nurses earn an average of $6,000 more. Female doctors outperform their male colleagues, according to a study conducted at the Harvard School of Public Health. Even though they outperform the men, female doctors still earn 28 percent less.

If women in America disappeared for a day, our healthcare system would be in major trouble. Hospitals would be understaffed and forced to function without their best doctors. Their male colleagues would understand how important women are and how much they deserve to be paid equally.

Women in the military don’t experience a pay gap, but they don’t have equal access to healthcare. For example, the second-largest healthcare system for veterans in Dallas failed to provide women adequate care and resources. The North Texas VA Healthcare System in Dallas only has one gynecologist available when there are nearly 18,000 female veterans in the area.

Currently, there are 2.5 million women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces that make up 17.6 percent of all active-duty officers and 15.8 percent of all active-duty personnel. If these women disappear for a day, our military would be severely understaffed, and our country would be vulnerable. Perhaps this would encourage their military brothers to provide them with adequate healthcare and treat them as equals.

Inequality is the product of an ignorant society dominated by a specific genre of people. The only way to cure ignorance is through education. When a child misbehaves, they usually get something taken away to teach them what’s right and what’s wrong. Women must take themselves away from men because they’ve mistreated women for far too long.

Disappearing for a day would force the patriarchy to acknowledge the importance of women in our society.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas