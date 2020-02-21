Women’s basketball drops seventh straight at Rice

The women’s basketball team (9-17, 3-11 Conference USA) dropped their sixth straight in another close loss, this time to Rice University (17-8, 12-2) by a score of 69-66.

The Mean Green led by as many as 13 against the second-place Owls, however, Erica Ogwumike helped secure the win after scoring a career-high 33 points for Rice.

“We had opportunities,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We were in a position to win, we just couldn’t pull it out.

North Texas’ struggles from the line hurt them as they went 8-of-19 on free-throw attempts while the Owls went 20-for-26.

“We have to make free throws, it’s costing us games and opportunities,” Mitchell said. We are right there, we just have to get better.”

A 14-0 run by the Mean Green in the second period led to their biggest lead of the game and gave them a 37-26 advantage to end the first half.

After holding a double-digit advantage in the third period, the Mean Green were held scoreless the final 2:30 of the quarter and the Owls came within two points.

The final quarter involved an Owls 12-to-2 run, however, North Texas was within one point with 23 seconds to go, but they missed 3-of-4 free throws and eventually lost.

UP NEXT: North Texas will return back home to take on in-state rival Texas-San Antonio (6-19, 2-12 C-USA).

Featured Image: Freshman guard N’yah Boyd calls a play for the Mean Green against University of Alabama-Birmingham on Feb. 8, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas