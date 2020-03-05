Women’s basketball falls on the road at Middle Tennessee 74-63

North Texas Women’s basketball (11-18, 5-12 Conference-USA) team dropped their first game in nearly two weeks on Thursday to Middle Tennessee (20-9, 12-5 c-USA) on the road 74-63.

The Mean Green were plagued by their slow start for most of the game after giving up a 12-0 run which eventually led to a 10-point advantage for the Blue Raiders to wrap up the first half.

“I thought the beginning of the game kind of put us out of sorts, and we had a tough time rebounding from it,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said.

North Texas struggles continued as they scored 12 in the following period, the Blue Raiders extended their lead to 13 by halftime.

Junior transfer-student Summer Jones hit back-to-back threes in the third quarter to draw back within nine points, part of her 17-points on the night in which she tied her career-high in made 3-pointers with five.

The Blue Raiders didn’t give much up to finish the final quarter as both teams put in 18-points in the fourth and outrebounded North Texas 51-34 over the totality of the game.

Senior post player Anisha George led the Mean Green in scoring with 20-points and 11-rebounds on 50 percent shooting, her third-straight double-double.

The Blue Raiders were far more efficient on the night shooting 48 percent while North Texas shot 33 percent, however, the Mean Green have one regular-season game left on the season.

“We need to come back Saturday and finish out the regular season strong to get some momentum heading into the conference tournament,” Mitchell said.

UP NEXT: The team will conclude their regular season play on Saturday at home against in-state rival Texas-El Paso.

Freshman Randi Thompson dribbles the ball during the UNT vs. UTSA women’s basketball game on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell.