North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Women’s basketball flies past the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in season debut

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Women’s basketball flies past the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in season debut

Women’s basketball flies past the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in season debut
November 10
19:31 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 4th, 2021

November 4th, 2021

North Texas women’s basketball faced off against the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma at the Super Pit in Denton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

North Texas (1-0) got off to a hot shooting start against USAB (1-1) in the first quarter, knocking down 5-7 three-pointers to take the 33-16 lead.

Even after the three-point shooting slowed down in the second quarter the team, led by forward Tommisha Lampkin, kept the scoring going by getting points in the paint.

“I feel good about the way I am playing,” Lampkin said. “It’s expected and will continue with the way my teammates are getting me the ball.”

Lampkin had a career-high 16 points and was the primary scoring option when USAB went to a zone defense.

“You have to continue to play an inside-out game even when teams go into a zone,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “They want you to take a lot of outside shots if you aren’t hitting them.[…] I honestly think we did a better job today [against the zone] than we did in practice.”

Going into the half, North Texas led 55-30 with three players — Jazion Jackson, Quincy Noble and Lampkin in double figures.

The lead allowed Mitchell to empty the bench and to see some newer players in action. Louisiana Tech University transfer Amber Dixon led the charge from the bench, matching Lampkin’s game high scoring total with 16 points going 6-8 from the field.

“We did a really good job of making extra passes and taking what the defense gave us,” said Dixon.

North Texas continued to struggle shooting from the three-point line in the second half, shooting 26.5 percent from three. However, the 44 points from the bench kept them in a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the game.

“[The 44 bench points] is something that is really big,” Dixon said. “When you come off the bench, you have to stay aggressive and bring the same energy.”

The game’s final score was 93-58 in favor of the Mean Green, but Mitchell says the team still has a lot of work to do despite the dominant victory.

“That’s how you want to start a season,” Mitchell said. “[…] As a unit, there’s obviously things we need to work on.”

Image source Mean Green Sports

Tags
Amber DixonHead Coach Jalie Mitchellmean green basketballNorth Texas basketballNorth Texas women's basketballQuincy Nobletommisha lampkin
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Paul Witwer

Paul Witwer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: Really lucky I got the opportunity to cover the first game for the Women’s Basketball team! https://t.co/WuWdjTK3KD

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Kvn_Wlkr14: Recap of the first game of the season for Men’s basketball @ntdaily @MeanGreenMBB https://t.co/cTC4dkWbPX

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: A brief:North Texas women’s basketball was busy today with signings, primarily Desiree Wooten, the 9th ranked player in Texas, from Mansfield Timberview High School.Read all about the four new signings below: https://t.co/3J7N31Vo5w

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Men's basketball cruises to win in season opener📝@Kvn_Wlkr14 📸@jamilhitchcock https://t.co/PM6xkwjbbl

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Women's basketball flies past the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in season debut📝@PaulWitwerNTD https://t.co/lY9AODCfue

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram