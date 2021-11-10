Women’s basketball flies past the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in season debut

North Texas women’s basketball faced off against the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma at the Super Pit in Denton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

North Texas (1-0) got off to a hot shooting start against USAB (1-1) in the first quarter, knocking down 5-7 three-pointers to take the 33-16 lead.

Even after the three-point shooting slowed down in the second quarter the team, led by forward Tommisha Lampkin, kept the scoring going by getting points in the paint.

“I feel good about the way I am playing,” Lampkin said. “It’s expected and will continue with the way my teammates are getting me the ball.”

Lampkin had a career-high 16 points and was the primary scoring option when USAB went to a zone defense.

“You have to continue to play an inside-out game even when teams go into a zone,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “They want you to take a lot of outside shots if you aren’t hitting them.[…] I honestly think we did a better job today [against the zone] than we did in practice.”

Going into the half, North Texas led 55-30 with three players — Jazion Jackson, Quincy Noble and Lampkin in double figures.

The lead allowed Mitchell to empty the bench and to see some newer players in action. Louisiana Tech University transfer Amber Dixon led the charge from the bench, matching Lampkin’s game high scoring total with 16 points going 6-8 from the field.

“We did a really good job of making extra passes and taking what the defense gave us,” said Dixon.

North Texas continued to struggle shooting from the three-point line in the second half, shooting 26.5 percent from three. However, the 44 points from the bench kept them in a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the game.

“[The 44 bench points] is something that is really big,” Dixon said. “When you come off the bench, you have to stay aggressive and bring the same energy.”

The game’s final score was 93-58 in favor of the Mean Green, but Mitchell says the team still has a lot of work to do despite the dominant victory.

“That’s how you want to start a season,” Mitchell said. “[…] As a unit, there’s obviously things we need to work on.”

Image source Mean Green Sports