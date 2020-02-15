Women’s basketball late game comeback attempt at Old Dominion falls short

Being able to bear North Texas women’s basketball team’s (9-16, 3-10 Conference-USA) late comeback attempt, Old Dominion University (22-3, 12-1 C-USA) knocked off the Mean Green 71-66 to give them their sixth straight loss.

“I thought we showed a lot of fight today,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s hard to come into an arena and beat a team that’s won 11 straight and we were just a few plays away from that.”

The Mean Green struggled to get going from the field in the first half shooting 30 percent from the field and going 2-of-8 from behind the arc, allowing the Monarchs to hold a 14-point advantage to conclude the first half.

After shooting 53 percent from the field and fifty percent from the 3-point line in the second quarter, the Monarchs looked prepared to walk away with a win.

North Texas had other plans and outscored the Monarchs 25-to-13 in the third period and ended on a 10-to-2 run to be within two points entering the final period. Freshman guard Randi Thompson led the late-game surge with all nine of her points coming in the third quarter.

“We did a great job of defending in the third quarter,” Mitchell said. “Offensively, we figured out how to drive into the lane and create open looks near the basket.”

It didn’t take long for the Monarchs to wake up and maintain their position in first place in C-USA as they began the final period on an 8-to-2 run and extended their lead to ten with two and half minutes remaining in the game.

The Mean Green tried to stay in the game, however, free throws would seal the win for the Monarchs in the end.

While four players scored in double-digits for the Monarchs, freshman guard Jazion Jackson was the only player in double-digits for North Texas as she scored a career-high 19-points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting. Whereas senior post Anisha George recorded nine points and ten rebounds.

The loss drops the Mean Green to one loss away from being tied for last in conference, while the win propelled the Monarchs to take sole position of first place in C-USA.

North Texas will look to break their six-game losing streak when they return home to take on Rice University, who’s only one loss behind the Monarchs for first place in C-USA.

Featured Image: Freshman guard Randi Thompson dribbles through UAB defenders on Feb. 8, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas