Women’s basketball opens final homestand prior to conference tournament

The 2021-22 women’s basketball team had one of the best seasons in program history, receiving a double-bye to begin the Conference USA tournament.

Eleven months and seven new players later, the 2022-23 women’s team (9-15, 6-8 C-USA) sits at eighth out of 11 teams in the C-USA standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

“We just have to continue to grow together,” senior guard Quincy Noble said. “We’re such a young team and I think that brought us through up-and-down moments this season. So, we have to continue to grow and build upon ourselves and find our rise again.”

While the team currently sits near the bottom of the standings, it is only a half-game back of Florida International University (12-12, 7-8), and one game behind the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (11-12, 7-7) and Louisiana Tech University (14-10, 7-7).

Two of the four home contests remaining on the schedule come against the Techsters and the 49ers, meaning this final home stretch has the potential to drastically affect the Mean Green’s seeding heading into the conference tournament. However, North Texas already has losses from earlier this season to both of those teams.

“Going into the first [matchup] is tough because they have a new team that you’ve never played before,” Noble said. “We have two [chances] to play them and each game we have something to grow from and up until the first game you don’t really know how they play. The second game, you know what you’re going into and you know what they’re going to do, so I think that first game is like a test.”

The four-game home stretch could help the team find some much-needed momentum as they come off of two consecutive road losses that came right after a three-game win streak. More than half of North Texas’ wins were at the Super Pit this season, with the Mean Green holding a 6-4 record at home.

“We’re really trying to be more consistent,” sophomore guard Kendall McGruder said. “We had some ups-and-downs with those three straight wins, so we’re trying to find some consistency.”

The final two games following the home-stretch are against Middle Tennessee State University (20-4, 13-2) and Western Kentucky University (13-10, 10-4) — the No.1 and 2 seeds in the conference. The team’s focus remains on doing what they can every night.

“Every game it can be anybody’s night,” assistant coach Tez Dumars said. “We’ve got to have a game-by-game mindset and try not to look too far ahead.”

The Mean Green will rely heavily on Noble’s leadership as she is the only senior on the team. She leads the team in scoring with 16.8 per game, minutes with 34.8, steals with 1.8 and is shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

After losing several role players and starters last season the Mean Green have also looked to McGruder for scoring as she has averaged 12.8 points through 13 starts in conference play.

“I knew I had to step up this year because we’re a young team,” McGruder said. “So, now I think I’ve found my role. I was just a 3-point shooter last year, but I knew that I was more than just a shooter.”

North Texas will look to climb their way up the standings in this latter portion of the season as it begins a four-game home stretch Thursday hosting the Techsters on Thursday and the University of Texas–El Paso (16-7, 9-5) on Saturday.

Featured Image Women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell draws plays for her team during a timeout on Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Lindy Jenkins