Women’s basketball overcomes early deficit for sixth straight win

Women’s basketball won its sixth straight game against the University of Alabama Birmingham 67-60 on Saturday. The six-game winning streak is the program’s longest streak against conference opponents since joining Conference USA in 2013.

After trailing 12-5 early in the first quarter, head coach Jalie Mitchell took an early timeout and the Mean Green responded with a 10-0 run after the timeout. At the end of the first quarter, North Texas (14-10, 8-6 C-USA) led 15-14 behind five points from junior guard Jazion Jackson.

“For the first time in a while, we let our opponent set the tone,” Mitchell said. “It was just important to dial back in and get back to what got us here today.”

After scoring back and forth to begin the second quarter, the Mean Green took the lead after a 3-pointer from freshman guard Kendall McGruder. The shot put them up 21-20 with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. North Texas maintained the lead for the rest of the half and went into halftime with a 33-27 lead. Jackson led all scorers at halftime with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

“I noticed they were giving me my left hand, which is my go-to,” Jackson said. “They kept giving it to me, so I was like ‘Hey, why not. Let’s keep taking it [to the basket].’”

To start the third quarter the Mean Green forced four consecutive turnovers and UAB (13-11, 6-7 C-USA) took a quick timeout. Before the end of the third quarter, North Texas held its largest lead of 11 points after graduate guard Amber Dixon scored an and-one layup. The Mean Green led 46-39 after the third as UAB’s Zakyia Weathersby had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Graduate guard Aly Gamez got the scoring started in the fourth quarter by hitting a mid-range jumper. Gamez ended up with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 field goals and also went 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. After the scoring efforts from Gamez and Jackson, the Mean Green knocked down free throws late in the fourth to seal the win when UAB intentionally fouled.

“We’re connected [and] we’re playing together,” Gamez said. “It’s taken us a while to kind of find our chemistry, but now that we’ve got it, we’re rolling and it feels good.”

UP NEXT: North Texas travels to Hattiesburg, Miss. to try and keep its win streak going Thursday when it plays the University of Southern Mississippi (16-9, 8-6 C-USA). The Lady Eagles are tied with the Mean Green for No. 1 in the C-USA West division.

Featured Image: The women’s basketball team smiles after a victory on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo by Kristian Freeman.