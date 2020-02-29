North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Women’s basketball picks up second straight on the road at Marshall 77-69

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Women’s basketball picks up second straight on the road at Marshall 77-69

Women’s basketball picks up second straight on the road at Marshall 77-69
February 29
17:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
27th, February 2020

27th, February 2020

A second straight victory over Marshall University (11-16, 6-10 Conference-USA) 77-69 on Saturday gives the North Texas women’s basketball team (11-17, 5-11 c-USA) their first consecutive victories in over a month.

Freshman point guard N’Yah Boyd led the Mean Green with 24 points to keep the team in contention for the C-USA tournament.

“We just wanted to come out with a high energy today,” Boyd said. “I was feeling pretty bouncy.”

Boyd didn’t take any time to get going from the field, putting in 19 first-half points on 5-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, a new career-high.

“We did everything that we wanted to in the first three quarters,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said.

North Texas seven 3-point made in the first half led them to a 17-point advantage at halftime that transitioned to a 70-50 advantage to end the third period.

“It’s interesting that when the fourth quarter came, the shots that we had been making just weren’t going in,” Mitchell said. “We talked at halftime about staying aggressive and getting to the rim, and I wish we would’ve done that more during that run in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, we did what we had to do to get the win.”

However, the Thundering Herd didn’t take long to decrease the gap. They crafted up a 19-0 run, bringing them back within three points with three minutes remaining in the game.

Redshirt junior Madison Townley hit back-to-back buckets following the run to seal the win for the Mean Green. Now, North Texas will wait and see if Florida International falls to Charlette to give the Mean Green a spot in the C-USA tournament.

Senior-post player Anisha George put in her second-straight double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds while junior guard Summer Jones added 12-points of her own on 4-of-8 shooting.

“I just told them that this is our moment,” Mitchell said. “It was our moment in the game to make adjustments. I was just glad we were able to group together and withstand that run.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will take on Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday evening.

Featured Image: Jazion Jackson shoots a single point hoop during the UNT vs UTSA women’s basketball game on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell

Tags
basketballmean greennorth texassports
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @prestonrios_: FINAL: Oklahoma 15, North Texas 8North Texas falls 15-8 to No. 5 Oklahoma despite breaking a school record six home run…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: Shots from today's protest I covered for @ntdaily : https://t.co/wjwQ5utF0v

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @parallelfox: just took the cutest photos for a story for @ntdaily !! in next weeks stories 💥

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: @ntdaily The crowd gathered here in front of the Denton Police Department@ntdaily https://t.co/3OvwzAWEPO

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @gab1watkins: Read my article! 🤩 https://t.co/wMDqxLxz6v

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.