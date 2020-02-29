Women’s basketball picks up second straight on the road at Marshall 77-69

A second straight victory over Marshall University (11-16, 6-10 Conference-USA) 77-69 on Saturday gives the North Texas women’s basketball team (11-17, 5-11 c-USA) their first consecutive victories in over a month.

Freshman point guard N’Yah Boyd led the Mean Green with 24 points to keep the team in contention for the C-USA tournament.

“We just wanted to come out with a high energy today,” Boyd said. “I was feeling pretty bouncy.”

Boyd didn’t take any time to get going from the field, putting in 19 first-half points on 5-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, a new career-high.

“We did everything that we wanted to in the first three quarters,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said.

North Texas seven 3-point made in the first half led them to a 17-point advantage at halftime that transitioned to a 70-50 advantage to end the third period.

“It’s interesting that when the fourth quarter came, the shots that we had been making just weren’t going in,” Mitchell said. “We talked at halftime about staying aggressive and getting to the rim, and I wish we would’ve done that more during that run in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, we did what we had to do to get the win.”

However, the Thundering Herd didn’t take long to decrease the gap. They crafted up a 19-0 run, bringing them back within three points with three minutes remaining in the game.

Redshirt junior Madison Townley hit back-to-back buckets following the run to seal the win for the Mean Green. Now, North Texas will wait and see if Florida International falls to Charlette to give the Mean Green a spot in the C-USA tournament.

Senior-post player Anisha George put in her second-straight double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds while junior guard Summer Jones added 12-points of her own on 4-of-8 shooting.

“I just told them that this is our moment,” Mitchell said. “It was our moment in the game to make adjustments. I was just glad we were able to group together and withstand that run.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will take on Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday evening.

Featured Image: Jazion Jackson shoots a single point hoop during the UNT vs UTSA women’s basketball game on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell