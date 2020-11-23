Women’s basketball season preview: No longer the inexperienced team

North Texas women’s basketball is set to begin their season-opening games at the Super Pit playing Tarleton Wednesday evening. Facing schedule changes and new formatting to Conference USA’s protocols, North Texas plays six non-conference games and open a 14-game conference schedule on New Year’s Day.

The North Texas Daily sports staff preview their thoughts and opinions of the 2020-21 season for the women’s team.

Coming off a regular-season C-USA title at 12-19, 6-12 in 2019-20, North Texas looks to build on a season with numerous freshmen and sophomores getting game experience. Six-year head coach Jalie Mitchell during the offseason has three additions to her staff, including former Texas assistant and WNBA player Jamie Carey as the associate head coach.

Two other assistants were added including Durmon Jennings, who served as the associate head coach at Eastern New Mexico, and Kelby Jones. Jones spent seven seasons as a part of the women’s basketball program prior to the 2019-20 season, leaving to become an analyst at Texas for one season and was rehired at North Texas in the offseason.

The women’s team lost one senior from last season in all-conference Anisha George. To fill in the vacancies, Mitchell signed two high schoolers in freshman guard Maddie Cleary (Prosper High School, Prosper) and forward Tommisha Lampkin (Summit High School, Mansfield, Texas). Five players last season started in at least 19 games as senior forward Madison Townley, sophomore guard Jazion Jackson, senior guard Trena Mimms, sophomore guards N’Yah Boyd and Randi Thompson look to lead the way for a more experienced team.

LEADING RETURNING PLAYER STATISTICS FROM 2019-20

Points Per Game: Destinee McDowell (11.1)

Rebounds Per Game: Madison Townley (6.4)

Assists Per Game: N’Yah Boyd (3.0)

Field Goal Percentage: Destinee McDowell (.500)

Free Throw Percentage: Destinee McDowell (.825)

Steals Per Game: Destinee McDowell (2.6)

Blocks Per Game: Destinee McDowell (0.7)

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS

“There were six conference games in 2019 where North Texas lost by 5 points or fewer or lost in overtime. Some fresh faces on the coaching staff and returning starters could be exactly what they need to turn those games into wins.” –Jarrett Farley

Jarret’s Conference Record prediction: 10-8

“Women’s basketball returns all but one player from last season’s squad, with forward Anisha George now playing professional basketball in Switzerland. Losing their leading scorer and rebounder is big for the Mean Green, but Texas Tech transfer forward Emma Villas-Gomis and sophomore forward Rochelle Lee could step up at that position this season. Additionally, the team’s No. 2, 3 and 4 scorers last season were all freshmen at the time in [Boyd, Thompson and forward Destinee McDowell]. With those players now having a year of experience under their belts, the Mean Green will look to improve on last season’s record.” –John Fields

John’s Conference Record prediction: 10-8

“This team is much more experienced for the upcoming season. It looked like there were a lot of growing pains from last year, but that’s an easy fix with more experience. The addition of solid assistant coaches to Mitchell’s staff and Gomis puts them in a good position to contend in the upper tier of C-USA teams.” –Preston Rios

Preston’s Conference Record prediction: 11-7

“Last year was a rebuilding year, and they lost only one senior. This year will be better than the previous with more young players having some experience. The transfers will be a key for the team as they are eligible to play.” –Rachael Sanders

Rachael’s Conference Record prediction: 10-8

Featured Image: Sophomore guard N’yah Boyd calls a play for the Mean Green against Alabama-Birmingham on Feb. 8, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas