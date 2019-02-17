Women’s basketball secures blowout win over Florida International

The North Texas women’s basketball team (14-11, 7-6 Conference USA) trailed Florida International (4-22, 1-12 C-USA) 11-6 halfway through the first quarter on Saturday, but a 35-10 run to end the first half allowed the Mean Green to pull away in a 75-50 win.

The Mean Green would end up leading the game for all but six of the 40 minutes played. The win was the team’s largest margin of victory in C-USA play so far this season. The previous high-mark was the win on Feb. 16 against Florida Atlantic when North Texas won by 20.

“I thought we were great at moving the ball well offensively,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It got us to some wide open shots that we knocked down. Man or zone, it worked out well for us offensively. Thankfully that’s been the consistent thing for us lately is our offense.”

The Mean Green held Florida International to 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent shooting behind the arc. One Florida International player was able to shoot over 50 percent from the field. The Panthers had seven assists on the day and were outrebounded 43-30.

“That really set us apart and put us in a different place,” Mitchell said. “That’s helped us take the next step as a team because I always think we’ve been a very capable rebounding, we just needed to make sure we understood that it depends on everybody getting involved.”

Freshman Charlene Shepherd was named Player of the Game following the victory. Shepherd had a career-high 16 points in 22 minutes, shooting 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

“I have to finish my layups,” Shepherd said. “I had two wide open layups that I missed, so I’m pretty disappointed but overall I feel like I played well.”

Shepherd scored 12 of her 16 in the first half. The freshman tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven boards and her eight foul shot attempts led the Mean Green.

“I feel like I was getting good shots,” Shepherd said. “Then getting to the free throw line helped me a lot.”

Senior Terriell Bradley led all scorers with 19 points in the game. Bradley scored 16 of her 19 during the first half of the contest, shooting 6-of-8 and making 3-of-5 shots from behind the line. She capped off the shooting performance with her third 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

“I think she played great,” Mitchell said. “I thought she was in rhythm, there were some shots she took today that were a lot longer than what we’ve seen, but some of them went in. That’s what it’s all about, just playing confident, and she is right now.”

The Mean Green have now won four of their last five games. North Texas has won those games by an average of 14.75 points.

UP NEXT: North Texas will look to continue their recent success against Rice on Feb. 23. The Mean Green’s third straight home game will start at 3 p.m. at the Super Pit.

Featured Image: Mean Green sophomore guard Trina Mims shoots over a Charlotte defender at the Super Pit on Feb. 3, 2019. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.