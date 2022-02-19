Women’s basketball soars past Owls for fifth-straight win

After a 76-45 win over Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, the women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five games and is tied with Louisiana Tech University for No. 2 in Conference USA’s West division.

North Texas (13-10, 7-6 C-USA) got out to an early lead and shot the ball at 64 percent from the field to lead 19-9 after the first quarter. The Mean Green found their 3-point stroke in the second quarter, going 4-of-6 beyond the arc.

At the end of the first half, North Texas led 42-24 as junior guard Quincy Noble led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 on 3-pointers.

“When I shoot the best, I’m not thinking,” Noble said. “I wasn’t really thinking I was just letting it go and it fell today.”

Noble began the third quarter scoring with a corner 3-pointer. After a scoring drought of 4:37 in the middle of the third quarter, North Texas led the Owls (5-19, 1-12 C-USA) 57-33 by the end of the period.

Early in the fourth quarter, head coach Jalie Mitchell began to empty the bench and let some of the starters take a break. Freshman guard Kendall McGruder finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from the 3-point line and sophomore forward Tommisha Lampkin with six points and three rebounds on 3-of-4 shooting. The bench contributed 33 points total in the game and helped extend the lead to 31 points by the end of the game.

“I’m just really proud of our team continuing to execute on both sides of the floor,” Mitchell said. “We held a good team to 45 points and were solid defensively. I think that’s what everyone has been talking about our last five games.”

Junior guard Jazion Jackson led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. Jackson also played a team-high 34 minutes and had nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. Going into the weekend, North Texas has a matchup against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Blazers (13-10, 6-6 C-USA) are right behind North Texas in the C-USA West division.

“I feel good about the way we are playing going into this stretch,” Jackson said. “I’m really confident in us.”

Featured Image: Tommisha Lampkin holds the ball during a game on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo by Kristian Freeman