North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Womens basketball’s five game losing streak continues after falling to Charlotte

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Womens basketball’s five game losing streak continues after falling to Charlotte

Womens basketball’s five game losing streak continues after falling to Charlotte
February 14
13:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
13th, February 2020

13th, February 2020

After an efficient shooting night in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 49ers (16-7, 7-5 Conference USA) handed the North Texas women’s team (9-15, 3-9 C-USA) their ninth loss in conference play by a score of 72-59.

Charlotte’s offense was unwavering as they outshot the Mean Green 54 percent to  37 percent from the floor.

However, both teams struggled to get going early. The 49ers ended the first period on a 9-0 run and Charlotte managed to keep the lead through the first three quarters with the score being 59-39.

North Texas did shoot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line on 12 attempts while the 49ers shot 45 percent.

The Mean Green edged closer in the final period coming within nine points with three minutes remaining, however, the 49ers extended the gap and closed the game from there.

“We never stopped fighting,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I’m proud of our team for that.”

The loss comes as the fifth straight for the Mean Green and the second consecutive game in which they were within single-digits with three minutes remaining.

“We just need to clean up some things on both sides of the ball,” Mitchell said. “We’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

Senior post player Anisha George and freshman point guard N’Yah Boyd led North Texas with 20 points and a career-high 25 points, respectively. Redshirt forward Madison Townley led the team with 11 boards and George grabbed seven boards for herself.

The Mean Green is now one loss away from last place in C-USA. However, they’ll look to wrap up their road trip on Saturday at the University of Old Dominion (21-3, 11-1 C-USA) who just knocked off Rice (16-7, 11-1 C-USA) for first-place in conference.

Featured Image: Senior post Anisha George shoots jumper over UAB defender and scores on Feb. 8, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
basketballmean greennorth texassports
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: Meet Folxlórico, the UNT organization previously known as Folklórico de North Texas. The group recen… https://t.co/b6LjQFYRPl

- 45 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @nikjobo: ⁦@ntdaily⁩ did a great write up on ⁦@arieltheculture⁩! You can still vote for them to win at the Central Track Music Honors ne…

- 47 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Valentine’s Day: A shout out to all the singles 📝by @MakaylaMalphurs + @beinmesince96 🖼️by @GishhyOrange https://t.co/eLxbqcYinS

- 47 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Offensive team-effort leads to North Texas 81-72 victory over Charlotte 📝by @prestonrios_ 📷by @Tzac24 https://t

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Womens basketball’s five game losing streak continues after falling to Charlotte 📝by @joshpaveglio 📷by @Tzac24

- 2 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.