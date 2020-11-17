North Texas Daily

Women’s golf earns best ranking ever as senior Cox ranks top 20 nationally

Women's golf earns best ranking ever as senior Cox ranks top 20 nationally

November 17
20:37 2020
On Tuesday, North Texas women’s golf was ranked No. 21 in the first Golfstat rankings of the season, its highest ranking ever. The team’s previous record was set in the 2010-11 season when they rose to No. 50 in the country.

Fifth-year senior Lauren Cox was also ranked No. 13 individually by Golfstat after posting top-10 finishes in each of the team’s three tournaments this fall. She was the top performer for North Texas throughout the fall with her best finish coming at the Schooner Fall Classic in September, where she tied for No. 3.

The Mean Green competed in three tournaments this fall against a plethora of Big 12 teams hosted by the University of Oklahoma, the University of Texas-Austin and Oklahoma State University. The team placed No. 4 at the Schooner Fall Classic, No. 6 at the Betsy Rawls Invitational and No. 5 at the Cowgirl Classic.

In those three tournaments, North Texas competed against seven teams ranked in the top 25 by Golfstat — the rankings used to determine which teams place in the NCAA tournament each year. The Mean Green topped No. 14 Texas Tech twice, and defeated Oklahoma State (No. 10), Texas-Austin (No. 20), TCU (No. 22) and Kansas State (No. 23) once each.

“We are certainly pleased to see ourselves ranked in the top 25 in the Golfstat rankings,” head coach Michael Akers said. “Our goal is to have an NCAA at-large bid secured when we travel to the conference championship in April. Our fall play and strength of schedule has put us in a good position.”

Featured Image: Senior Lauren Cox drives the ball in practice on Oct. 2, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

