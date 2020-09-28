North Texas Daily

Women’s golf finish 2nd place in historic first day of Schooner Fall Classic

Women’s golf finish 2nd place in historic first day of Schooner Fall Classic

September 28
14:32 2020
Day 1

On Sunday, the Mean Green finished Day 1 of competition at the Schooner Fall Classic, hosted by Oklahoma University, in second place after posting a program-record first-round score of 281, topping the previous record of 283 which the team has achieved twice, most recently at the Entrada Classic which the team won this March. They finished round two at 1-over-par with five holes to go after it was postponed at 6:20 p.m. CDT due to high winds.

Baylor, the No.-2o ranked team in the nation at the end of last year, holds an 11 stroke lead over North Texas after Day 1 as the only team under par for the day at nine under. The Mean Green ranked No. 51, slotted into second place with a score of 2-under-par on the day.

Such a standing for North Texas after Day 1 was made more impressive by the fact that their No. 51 ranking from last season placed them eighth among the 11 teams competing, topping Kansas State (No. 79), Kansas (No. 100) and Arkansas State (No. 122).

Finishing competition at 2-under-par, junior Audrey Tan led the way for the team on Day 1, placing No. 5 individually after a first-round score of 69. Tan was the only North Texas golfer to finish the day at or under par, one of ten golfers to do so.

Senior Lauren Cox and junior Katie Finley were the next highest finishers for the Mean Green, each finishing at 2-over-par for the day and tied for No. 12 individually. They carded identical scores in the first and second rounds, each posting 71s in round one and concluding the shortened second round at 1-over-par.

Coming in right on their heels, junior Patricia Sinolungan turned in a score of +3 for the day, placing her in a tie for No. 19 individually.

Sophomore Emilie Ricaud ended the day at +6, going 6-over-par in round two after an even-par 70 in round one and leaving her tied for No. 36 individually.

Head coach Michael Akers said he was pleased with the team’s performance on Day 1, and that it put them in a good position to compete for the tournament win on Day 2 tomorrow.

“I’m pleased with our position after Day 1,” Akers said. “Obviously we are right where we want to be and in position to win the tournament.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will resume the suspended second round at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, with the third and final round to be played after that.

Featured Image: Junior Audrey Tan practices hitting with her driver on Sept. 7, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

#MeanGreenWGolf#womensgolfAudrey TanEmilie RicaudKatie FinleyLauren CoxMichael AkersPatricia Sinolungan
John Fields

