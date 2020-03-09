Women’s golf leading after day 1 of Entrada Classic

Day 1

The Mean Green ended day one of the Entrada Classic in sole possession of first place at 3-under par, posting first and second round scores of 290 and 283 respectively, the two lowest totals of any team in either round.

This finish put the team 21 strokes ahead of Iowa, No. 2 in the tourney heading into the final round of play on day two. Hosting the tournament, Brigham Young University ended the day one stroke back of Iowa at +19 and No. 3.

Ranked as the No. 55 team in the nation by golfstat.com, North Texas was the highest-ranked team coming into the tourney. Iowa and Brigham Young, ending day one of the tourney at No. 2 and 3, respectively. They were the next two highest-ranked teams entering the tourney, ranked at Nos. 112 and 60.

Leading the way for the team were senior Lauren Cox and sophomore Patricia Sinolungan, each posting scores of 72 and 69 and finishing the day at 3-under par, tied with each other for No. 1 individually.

Sophomore Audrey Tan finished the day close behind her teammates at +2 for the day and tied for No. 4 individually after carding rounds of 71 and 75.

Having posted rounds of 78 and 70 on the day, freshman Emilie Ricaud finished at +4 and No. 9 individually.

Competing as an individual, Marija Jucmane finished the day at +7 and tied for No. 13, carding rounds of 76 and 75.

After posting a first round score of 75, Katie Finley carded a 79 in round two and finished the day tied for No. 25 at +10.

Head coach Michael Akers cited the team’s talent and intelligence as being integral to their successful first two rounds of play.

“I’m very pleased with our first day in Utah,” Akers said. “We played very smart golf. This course requires skill and intelligence … this team has an abundance of both.”

Going into the final round of play tomorrow, Akers hopes the team will be able to maintain this level of competition and take advantage of their strong start.

“We will set our sights on shooting under par tomorrow and bringing home a victory,” Akers said.

UP NEXT: North Texas begins round three of play with a shotgun start Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Stay tuned for a full recap of the tournament after day two concludes.

Featured Image: Freshman Emilie Ricaud works on her swing before practice begins on Jan. 30, 2020. Image by Kyle Sproul