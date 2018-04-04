Women’s golf overcomes weather in top 10 finish in Bruzzy Challenge

North Texas started out The Bruzzy Challenge confident as they were supposed to have the upper hand playing at their home course, the Maridoe. However, the Mean Green ended up finishing ninth overall in a field of 15 teams.

The team jumped up three spots on the leaderboard on the second and final day to finish off the tournament with a score of +75.

“We did good, we started off sluggish yesterday, but today we were able to fight the conditions, move up the leader board a couple of places, and finish in the top ten,” head coach Michael Akers said. “Which against the quality of the opponents, a top ten finish is good.”

There were many factors that contributed to the slow start on day one, such as the weather and the difficulty of the course. Although the team had been practicing at Maridoe in order to prepare for the tournament, they could not have prepared for the conditions they faced when it was game time.

“The golf course is difficult but yesterday was very cold, kind of damp, and misting,” Akers said. “Then today, it warmed up, then the wind started blowing very hard. We had a thunderstorm hit towards the end of the round and we had to go in, wait, and then go back out.”

Unlike the rain and mist, the team is quite experienced when it comes to playing in windy conditions which proved to their advantage when day two rolled around.

“We have been around the course, we’ve played it in wind, which I think our team plays better in wind,” Akers said. “We’ve had quite a bit of wind over this year, so a combination of the weather and the wind helped us move up three spots today.”

Another key component to the three point jump was, junior, Sabina Pena who remained on top of her game and consistent throughout the tournament. She finished 11th overall in the individuals rankings, highlighted by a run of three birdies in a row.

“Sabina is really coming along, she made some mistakes over the past two days but she grinded after making the mistakes early,” Akers said. “We knew she was extremely talented coming in but she hasn’t played to her potential until just recently. She’s really starting to find her game and gain confidence which is really good timing with conference championships coming up in two weeks.”

The team sees The Bruzzy tournament as an experience to grow and improve as Conference Championships approach. The three spot jump on the leaderboard and beating University of Texas at San Antonio, one of the top teams in the conference, by 20 points was a win in itself.

“It gives us confidence and makes us realize that we can win if we get everyone playing the way they’re capable of playing,” Akers said. “Our mindset now is to go to conference and win.”

Next up: The Mean Green now prepare to compete in the conference championships starting on April 16 and lasting through April 18 at Fort Myers, Florida.

Featured image: CARROLLTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Mean Green women’s Golf at Maridoe Country Club in Carrollton on August 26, 2017 in Carrollton, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts)