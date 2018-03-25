Women’s golf shoots best round of season but unable to overcome slow start

North Texas headed to Tucson, Arizona to compete in the Mountainview Collegiate where they tied for 11th place and had a final score +43 overall. The team began the competition with a slow start, but by the third round of the tournament the Mean Green had shot their best round of the spring season of 295 which, in itself, was a win for the team.

“Well today we did fine, it was basically day one where we put ourselves in a bind. We tee’d off last yesterday and the wind blew up to 40 miles per hour,” head coach Michael Akers said. “But we did fine today. We ended up beating eight teams in todays round but we were too far in a hole to make much progress.”

With the Conference USA Championship fast approaching, Akers sees this weekends performance as a step in the right direction for the team.

“We had three different people lead us all three rounds, somebody different had the low round each day which is a good sign,” Akers said. “There’s some definite positives to take and build on going forward as we move into conference.”

One of the tournament leaders was junior Sabina Pena, who finished the tournament +8 over par, scoring two birdies.

“I think I did really good, I worked hard this semester and I finally feel like my game came together this tournament,” Pena said. “After my performance this week I am very confident and I feel better than ever with my game.”

Although the competition they faced was challenging, the team uses every tournament as an opportunity to continue rebuild their program. They stay confident and resilient as they work towards a brighter future for women’s golf at North Texas.

“Virtually every tournament, we are the underdogs, we play such an incredibly difficult schedule,” Akers said. “We purposely were able to get a very strong schedule and we’re using that in recruiting. Also building our program, so our ladies know what they have to shoot and how they have to play to be able to play at that level.”

Coming off their success of shooting their best round of the season, the team looks forward to their next tournament in hopes of seeing further growth and utilizing their home course advantage in Carrollton, Texas.

“We know the course, no body else has played it and we want that to tend to our favor,” Akers said of their next tournament location. “All of the teams that are coming are very, very good so it’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Next up: North Texas competes in the Bruzzy Challenge in Carrollton on April 2-3.

Featured image: North Texas then-sophomore golfer Nyca Khaw in the 2014-2015 season. Courtesy | Mean Green Athletics