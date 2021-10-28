Woolen Witch Crafts offers ‘magickal creations’ and safe spaces

With crafting skills passed down from her mother and grandmother, Denton native Elizabeth Bernal turned her love for crafting and magick into a business: Woolen Witch Crafts.

After starting the nonprofit Labor of Love Denton in 2019 with Chelsea Wolfington, Elizabeth decided she wanted to jump into the world of vending.

“I just wanted to share my love of crafting and magick with everyone,” Elizabeth said.

Woolen Witch Crafts started as a small woolen cat stuffed with a spell pouch, but quickly turned into a welcoming shop part of Denton’s growing metaphysical community, Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth gets inspiration for her handmade pieces from many different sources. One thing they all have in common is that they are mostly up-cycled and from places such as thrift stores, a practice she learned from her mother.

“I really enjoy making spell pouch stuffed items such as cats, tarot cards and evil eyes,” Elizabeth said. “I think people can really feel how much care I put into each one.”

Elizabeth, who some refer to as an “eclectic witch,” is also the co-founder of Every Witch Way Denton, along with Kayla Cape, the founder of Indigo Dreamz Apothecary. Elizabeth said they created Every Witch Way after realizing Denton needed a witchy market that embraced all spiritual and religious paths.

“It’s a place where people can come together and fully be themselves, while also supporting local small businesses,” Elizabeth said. “Everyone is welcome at our monthly markets, and we have other ideas and plans in the works for the upcoming year that we are really excited about.”

The Denton native believes everyone’s spiritual journey is different and it is important to have welcoming spaces for all, which is the message she hopes to spread with her personal shop and her market.

“Whatever feeds your soul, no matter what path that may be, that’s the path you should be on,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth’s pandemic-launched business often works with other metaphysical shops in the Denton area, such as Bewitched Denton, which also opened its doors during COVID-19.

Fara Francis-Eusea partnered with his wife Kasey Francis-Eusea to found Bewitched, and Fara said the pair was “beyond excited” to work with Elizabeth for the Every Witch Way Market.

“We feel special to be a part of such a fantastic group of creators and like-minded witchy folk in the community,” Fara said. “Elizabeth and the other organizers do a fabulous job putting on such a unique and fun event, and we are honored to participate.”

The couple’s goal for Bewitched was to help create an inclusive and welcoming community for a wide range of spiritual inclinations, and collaborating with Woolen Witch Crafts has been a crucial part of meeting their goal, Fara said.

“Woolen Witch Crafts has an extraordinary talent for creating magickal, whimsical items that really catch your eye,” Fara said. “I love her aesthetic and the care and intention she puts into every creation. Her items are one of a kind and truly add something special to our shop.”

After dealing with some insecurity in starting her business endeavors, Elizabeth’s husband Jesse Bernal said watching Elizabeth’s growth was incredible.

“Proud and excited don’t even begin to describe the feelings I have about my life partner,” Jesse said. “She’s full on confident about her abilities and creations. It’s incredible to see such a small idea blossom into what Woolen Witch Crafts and Every Witch Way is now.”

The main business aspect he admires about Elizabeth is her ability to form bonds with customers while having positive effects on their lives through her pieces, Jesse said.

“Many of her customers come back to tell her how one of her magickal crafts has impacted their lives or has helped them through a rough patch, and I really like that she is making an impact with the Denton community,” Jesse said.

Those interested can find Elizabeth’s businesses on Facebook and Instagram, @woolenwitchcrafts and @every.witch.way.denton, where she posts her work and updates on Every Witch Way’s monthly markets.