Worth the wait: How a year off the court helped spark a career year for Quincy Noble

North Texas women’s basketball is off to one of the program’s best starts with a 5-1 record in conference play – courtesy of its offensive transformation and a breakout performance from newcomer sophomore guard Quincy Noble. Through 11 games played Noble leads the team with 18.4 points per game (third-best in Conference USA), 3-pointers made (35) and 3-point shooting at 43.8 percent (leading C-USA).



The 2019-2020 season however was a different sight for Noble as she redshirted due to NCAA transfer ruling, along with junior guard Destiny Brooks and junior forward Rochelle Lee.



“Last year was tough not being able to play but I took that time to see the game from a different perspective, study my teammates and see how our style of play worked,” Noble said. “[Head coach Jalie Mitchell] and I got along very well during the process when I was transferring, and it was an easy choice for me coming back close to home.”



Noble is a McKinney native where she was rated the No. 28 guard in the nation from the class of 2018 according to ESPNW. She led McKinney High School to bi-district championships in 2015 and 2018, earning the 6-6A District Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior averaging 17.4 points, 1.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.



Originally committed to the University of New Mexico out of high school, Noble played one season with the Lobos – seeing limited action appearing in 19 games.



Mitchell observed Noble play in high school and during summers and felt the then-freshman guard would fit into her system.



North Texas finished (12-19, 6-12 C-USA) in the 2019-2020 season making the conference tournament before falling to Charlotte 71-67.



As a redshirt, Noble took the time to pay attention to the details of her team and the competition on game days to advance her own skillset. Noble’s coaches and teammates recall her keeping a “high energy” and “high intensity” attitude each day in practice.



“What I’d seen from her was a smart player who brought a lot of energy and carried herself well on the court,” Mitchell said. “Even last year I saw it too when she ran with the scout team in practices being really competitive and building chemistry with her teammates. It was a perfect storm for her to redshirt because she was stretched as a player, her mindset grew by taking in how the team played and knowing where she needed to improve.”



During the season-opening game against Tarleton State, Noble was the scoring leader contributing 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in an 87-71 win.



The North Texas offense broke out in the third game of the season against Louisiana Lafayette where Noble led the Mean Green to an 83-74 victory scoring 30 points making 5-of-9 in 3-point attempts.



Over the next five games, Noble scored 20 points or more three times and made a season-high six 3-pointers on Jan. 8 in an 85-78 conference win over UTSA.



“When you have someone like [Noble] play next to you, she makes you a better player,” sophomore guard Jazion Jackson said. “If she’s on, she’s on, and it becomes almost entirely her game when she gets hot. Everyone on the floor has developed awareness if the situation calls for it knowing there’s a good chance she’ll score when the ball is in her hands.”

Through 11 games this season North Texas ranks third in C-USA as the scoring offense at 74 points per game, improving from ninth in scoring offense last season at 65.3 points per game.



North Texas also increased its field goal percentage from 40.5 percent last year to 42 percent this season, including a significant increase in 3-point shooting from next to last place in C-USA at 27.8 percent last year to second-best at 36.9 percent this season.

Alongside Noble, who is second on the team in scoring, is fellow sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd. Boyd through 11 games has 13.8 points per game and leads the team with 4.1 assists per game (fifth-best in C-USA).



The two guards in eight of the 11 games this season had double-digit points. Their largest number of points combined in a single game came against UTEP on Jan. 8 when they scored 47 total points, 26 coming from Noble and 21 from Boyd.

“I have great offensive players around me and we complement each other’s strengths is something that really gives us an advantage as a team and lots of confidence,” Noble said. “That’s something I noticed in practices and in games last year was how good the offense could be once everyone got the game experience and continued to develop. We have good ball versatility as an offense and it came from everyone building confidence in each other and building team chemistry.”

Featured Image: Sophomore redshirt Quincy Noble attempts a field goal during a game on Dec. 22, 2020. Image by Zach Dell Bello