WTFemme podcast hosts benefits drag, burlesque show for OUTreach Denton Spectrum teen group

Local drag artists and burlesque dancers performed last Thursday night at the She’s So Extra(-Curricular!) Back-to-School Bash at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios with drag queen Brigitte Bandit as the headline performer. Profits from ticket sales went to OUTreach Denton’s Spectrum Teen Group, a local nonprofit that focuses on providing community and support to LGBTQ+ teens and young adults.

“Given current legislation that’s in Texas, it’s really important to uplift our queer youth community, even though we have to do it in spaces where they’re not necessarily welcome,” said Marie de Menthe, WTFemme Productions founder and burlesque dancer.

The glitz, glam and bright spotlight followed performers as they made their way around the small venue, showing off their best dance moves to popular pop songs from the early 2000s, such as “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani and “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. Throughout the night, performers took to the stage with larger-than-life personalities.

Not all performances were just for entertainment – some were also educational. Andrea Bazemore, a drag queen and educator at The Black Apple Curriculum, performs under the stage name Fawn.EX to raise awareness about the growing number of book bans in Texas as well as harm against transgender children through the state’s policies that prevent gender-affirming healthcare.

Bazemore’s first performance included snippets about the importance of not having book bans. As an educator, she is on the front lines of the state’s latest battle in education. Bazemore then performed “Freedom” by Beyonce, where she wore a cape that featured the words “Protect Trans Kids” throughout her performance.

“I think it’s important that we continue to uplift and have spaces where we promote trans youth and promote queer artists,” Bazemore said. “And seeing the community come together and participate in an art form is beautiful.”

In addition to the performances, host Tulla Moore took the time to let the event’s nonprofit vendors like the Texas Equal Access Fund and OUTreach Denton, talk to the audience about their work.

OUTreach Denton’s goal is to provide local LGBTQ+ teens with a community and resources. Some teens in Denton do not have a healthy support system at home, nor feel safe being who they are around friends and family. The nonprofit strives to be a safe space for them where they can connect with other teens and young adults like themselves.

“Spectrum is a safe place for queer and trans youth in the Denton community to come together, have community, and just a have a place where they can be themselves and have fun,” said Morgan Green-Griffin, Spectrum Youth Group volunteer and OUTreach Denton representative.

The Texas Equal Access Fund works to provide women in Texas access to the full scope of reproductive care and education on sexual health. In the face of new state restrictions on women’s reproductive rights and care, the TEA Fund continues to connect women in North and East Texas to services like out-of-state abortion funding, birth control, counseling, STI testing and ultrasounds.

In addition, they have an infant care drive that gives families free supplies like diapers, wipes, clothing and all the things a new parent may need for their baby. The nonprofit also successfully met its funding goal at North Texas Giving Day.

“I think it’s super important and vital,” said Madison Cris, TEA Fund organizer and program coordinator. “Right now, with the way that the reproductive landscape is in Texas, where the state has failed Texans, we’re here to support.”

The show ended with the drag queen headliner, Bridgette Bandit, making a short speech about how Senate Bill 12 affects the drag community and what she is doing to fight back.

With SB 12, drag performances cannot happen in front of anyone under 18. This legally cannot be done without incurring a fee. If someone sees a drag show in public and makes a complaint, that’s a $10,000 fee per performance.

Bandit is in partnership with The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and EXTRAGRAMS Texas, a drag entertainment & booking service based in Austin, Texas. Together, they are suing the state of Texas and were able to block Senate Bill 12 temporarily.

Featured Image: Dia Monte performs at WTFemme’s Back to School Bash at Rubber Gloves on Sept. 21, 2023. Brendan McDonald